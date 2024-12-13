Kate Bush Joins Campaign Against Artist’s Work Being Used For AI Training Without Artist’s Permission 

Home News Will Close December 13th, 2024 - 9:32 AM

Music legend Kate Bush has lent her voice to a growing campaign against the use of artists’ work for artificial intelligence (AI) training without their explicit permission. The reclusive artist, famed for her innovative contributions to music, has joined a chorus of creatives who argue that the unauthorized exploitation of their work by AI technologies threatens the integrity and livelihood of artists across the globe. NME reports that the list of artists includes Thom Yorke of Radiohead and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA.

In a rare public statement, Bush expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of AI models trained on copyrighted material without proper consent. The campaign, spearheaded by a coalition of musicians, writers, and visual artists, seeks to establish stricter legal protections against the unlicensed use of creative works in AI datasets. Supporters argue that existing copyright laws have failed to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, leaving creators vulnerable to exploitation.

Bush’s involvement in the campaign marks a significant moment for the movement, given her storied career and reputation for fiercely guarding her artistic vision. Fans and fellow artists alike have hailed her decision to speak out as a powerful stand against what many see as a dangerous encroachment on creative rights.

The campaign calls for AI developers to seek explicit consent from artists before incorporating their work into training datasets and to provide fair compensation for its use. Additionally, it advocates for greater transparency in how AI models are trained and the sources of their data.

The legendary artist is still active today. Back in October Bush released a music video for her song, Little Shrew and revealed an upcoming new album.

Kate Bush’s stand is emblematic of a broader struggle facing artists in the digital age, as technology challenges traditional notions of creativity and ownership. As the debate continues, her voice adds weight to the call for ethical and equitable AI practices.