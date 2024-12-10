Patriarkh, Formerly Known As Batushka, Unveil Eerie New Single “ВЕРШАЛИН II”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 10th, 2024 - 1:07 PM

Polish black metal band Patriarkh, formerly Batushka, continue their conceptual album with the release of their new single, “ВЕРШАЛИН II.” The song perfectly blends heavy doom metal ,with black metal that seamlessly merging folk instruments and captivating choirs’ merging with beautiful arranged string instruments that builds an eerie tension accentuated by engaging vocal growls.

While talking about their latest tune, Patriarkh said: “Wierszalin II’ explores the theme of revelation, highlighting the significant role of the Mother of God as a symbolic sign within the piece. It reflects an anointing that accompanies the prophet’s message, functioning as a prayer imbued with purpose.

The band adds: “This hymn is associated with the Prophet Ilya, encapsulating his expressions of worship, praise, and gratitude for the opportunity to serve and glorify heaven through his work. Ultimately, the song emphasizes the connection between divine revelation and the prophet’s mission, which ends in failure.”

Taken from the upcoming studio album, ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ, out on January 3, 2025 through Napalm Records, Patriarkh returns with a clear and fresh vision. The album spans eight brand new tracks that delves into the true story of Eliasz Klimowicz, the enigmatic Prophet Ilja.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat