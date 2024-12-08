Shabazz Palaces Shares New Single “Time Knows Me”

Home News Sydney Cook December 8th, 2024 - 2:19 PM

Shabazz Palaces, the Seattle-based hip-hop group led by Ishmael Butler of Digable Planets, dropped a captivating new track this weekend titled Time Knows Me. While fans can’t yet find it on streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music, the group unveiled an music video to accompany the single. Directed by illustrator Joe Garber, the nearly eight-minute, fully animated video blends sci-fi and fantasy imagery into a visual feast.

In the past two years, Shabazz Palaces has released two full-length albums, with their most recent LP, Exotic Birds Of Prey, arriving in March. As for Time Knows Me, the group remains tight-lipped about its connection to a potential new project, leaving fans to wonder what’s next in their cosmic musical journey. For now, the stunning animation and hypnotic vibes of this latest release offer plenty to explore.

Watch the music video for “Time Knows Me” below.