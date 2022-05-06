Danzig Talks About Not Touring Anymore: “I Think I’m Done”

Home News Noah Janowski May 6th, 2022 - 10:55 AM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Danzig frontman Glenn Danzig recently gave an interview to Revolver ahead of his band’s 10-show tour, in which he discussed the future of his touring career. For fans hoping he’ll continue touring on a regular basis, Danzig has unfortunate news.

“Yeah. I think I’m done,” Danzig told the outlet.

Danzig also touched on this upcoming short tour and expanded on the future of his live performances in the interview.

“It’s not really much of a tour. It’s 10 shows. I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore,” Danzig said. “I’m just going to fly out to a show here or there. I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore.”

Another notable part of the interview is when he talked about whether new Danzig music was in the works. It doesn’t appear fans will be getting any new albums from the band anytime soon.

“I write songs here and there,” Danzig said. “Lately, I seem to be writing more soundtrack stuff. I don’t know that I’m ever going to do another album again. I might do an EP or I might just record some songs and put them out for free on the internet. We’ll see. It could be that right now I’m just not interested, and then a month from now I’ll be in the studio. It depends. I’ve got to be excited about working in order to go do it. And right now I’m not that excited.

Danzig also doesn’t appear to be planning to do too much with his other band, Misfits, after an upcoming show and record.

“We’re doing Riot Fest [in Chicago] this year. We’re doing the whole Walk Among Us record. So, we’ll see if there’s any other stuff [after that]. There’s been talk. I have the whole fall off, unless I’m doing a movie or something — and I don’t really like doing a movie during the winter. It’s too cold. So, we’ll see. There might be some Misfits shows,” Danzig said.

Danzig has not released an album since their Sings Elvis album in 2020. The last Misfits album, DeA.D. Alive!, was released in 2013.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado