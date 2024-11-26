Gibson Issues Cease-and-Desist to 16 Creative Over Trump-Endorsed Guitars

Home News Will Close November 26th, 2024 - 3:29 PM

Gibson Brands, Inc., the legendary guitar manufacturer, has issued a cease-and-desist letter to 16 Creative, a custom guitar maker, over a line of alleged Trump-themed guitars.

Pitchfork reports that the guitars are reminiscent of the brands iconic “Les Paul” body shape, allegedly infringing upon their trademarks.

According to Gibson, the unauthorized use of these designs could lead to consumer confusion and harm the reputation of the brand. The custom guitars, allegedly marketed as limited-edition collectibles endorsed by former President Donald Trump, have drawn attention for their politically charged themes.

16 Creative has yet to respond to the allegations or issue a public statement. It is unclear whether the company will comply with the cease-and-desist or challenge the claims.

Gibson has a long history of defending its intellectual property, often taking legal action against entities accused of creating replicas or derivatives of its renowned designs. While the cease-and-desist does not necessarily signal immediate legal action, it underscores Gibson’s commitment to protecting its brand in a competitive industry.

The news comes just days after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced they have seized over 3,000 replica Gibson guitars, marking the largest seize of replica instruments on record.

This case also highlights the ongoing tension between large manufacturers and small-scale guitar makers who seek to innovate or cater to niche audiences. The added element of political messaging further complicates the situation, drawing public interest to an already contentious intellectual property issue.