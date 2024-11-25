U.S. Customs Seize Thousands Of Counterfeit Gibson Guitars

Home News Lauren Rettig November 25th, 2024 - 5:58 PM

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Gibson, the famed instrument manufacturer, have announced the seizure of over 3,000 counterfeit electric guitars.

Consequence reports that the successful confiscation was announced to the public on Friday, November 22, and involved cooperation between CBP, Gibson, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

A press release regarding the incident claims that this was the “largest seizure of fake musical instruments” on record, with the guitars’ estimated value exceeding $18 million had they been authentic.

A press conference will be held on Tuesday, November 26, to disclose more details surrounding the case, including what “proactive efforts” the agencies use to “identify, intercept and seize” counterfeit products at the Port of Los Angeles. Additionally, Gibson and the agencies will “caution consumers about the fraudulent products sold on e-commerce platforms and other sources.”

Gibson acquired Mesa/Boogie, an amplifier producer from Petaluma, California, back in 2021; since January of this year, the guitar manufacturer has announced partnerships with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Jimmy Page, Slash and Jeff Beck to produce authentic musical instruments.

Though the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in 2018, it seems as though the organization has managed to turn things around impressively.