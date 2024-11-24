Lupe Fiasco Shares Energetic New Track “Pound For Pound” From ‘Undisputed’ Video Game

Home News Juliet Paiz November 24th, 2024 - 4:07 PM

Lupe Fiasco has just dropped a new track titled “Pound for Pound,” for the Undisputed boxing video game and it is certainly hard hitting. You’ll want to add it to your workout playlist after the first beat. It’s motivating and gives the audience an unspoken desire to be number one. The bass is one of a kind and is the perfect song to get hyped up to.

Lyrically, the song is primarily about resilience and pushing through the tough times that come with being a fighter. Lupe speaks on topics that involve fighting back, staying strong, and overcoming challenges. This song is more about just being in the boxing ring, it’s themes also apply to life.

Fans can expect to hear “Pound for Pound” live at The Novo in Los Angeles tonight as Lupe brings the same energy from the recording to the stage. In August, he released a previously unreleased track, “Shrink,” creating even more hype for this new current single.