Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Share New Single “Suffering”

Madeline Chaffer March 24th, 2024 - 12:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors fans better get ready to rock, because the band has just released their first single of 2024, titled “Suffering.”

This song already throws fans for a loop, seeing that their last single, “Way Back When,” had us all reaching for the nearest box of tissues. But “Suffering” takes more of an upbeat, southern rock approach, and is all about how people can come together and lift each other up through hard times.

Holcomb gave us more insight into the new song and the process of making it through a recent press release, saying “One of our guiding principles when we recorded the 21 songs of Strangers No More was to let the song tell us how to record it. What that means is not to let past recording habits and sonic choices dictate how we record these new songs. I wrote this song from the well of all my love of rock n roll. It’s a stanza song telling the story of people lost in their circumstances, which we as humans often have so little control of. We all suffer, it’s a part of the deal, and singing it as loud as I can in the bullet of a rock song makes it feel like we are all in this together. Here is one of my favorite recordings we have ever made. We give you…‘Suffering.’”

Needless to say, this song is getting us all excited for the band’s upcoming tour, and for everything else they have in store for us with this new sound!

