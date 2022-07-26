Smith/Kotzen Announce New Album Better Days…And Nights For September 2022 Release, Share New Live Video For “Hate And Love”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2022 - 4:55 PM

Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and The Winery Dogs’ Richie Kotzen have once again teamed up for a new album entitled Better Days… And Nights which is scheduled to release on September 16 via BMG. The record includes five previously unreleased live tracks as well as the four in-studio singles featured on their limited edition EP Better Days which was released on Record Store Day in November 2021.

“We spent a lot of time discussing which of the songs from the live show to include on this CD. We wanted to capture an accurate snapshot of the special vibe we all felt on the tour and I think we’ve achieved this in the songs we’ve selected, and hope our fans will agree. We’re looking forward to seeing everybody again on future tours,” said Kotzen speaking on the album’s production.

Smith elaborated on the tour, possibly hinting at a forthcoming trek, “I think everyone in the band was extremely happy with how our very first tour turned out. We were all naturally a little anxious as we’d never played live together before but once we got out there, everything fell into place really easily and we all had a tremendous amount of fun. I can’t wait until we can do it again and get to play in many more places next time round.”

Back in February 2021, the band released the music video for their single “Scars.” In March 2021, they shared “Running” alongside the release of their debut self-titled record.

Better Days… And Nights Tracklist

DAYS:

1. Better Days

2. Got A Hold On Me

3. Hate And Love

4. Rise Again

NIGHTS:

5. Hate and Love (Live)

6. Got A Hold On Me (Live)

7. Scars (Live)

8. You Don’t Know Me (Live)

9. Running (Live)