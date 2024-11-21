Craig Wedren & Conor Oberst Share Collaborative New Single “Justice To A Scream”

Home News Will Close November 21st, 2024 - 4:14 PM

Singer-songwriters Craig Wedren and Conor Oberst have joined forces for a captivating new single, “Justice to a Scream.” The track, a mesmerizing blend of alternative rock and atmospheric folk, is accompanied by a visually arresting music video that deepens the song’s introspective narrative.

“Justice to a Scream” is a poignant exploration of personal reckoning and resilience, driven by Wedren’s ethereal vocal layering and Oberst’s raw, emotive delivery. The track builds from a sparse acoustic opening into a lush, layered crescendo of harmonies and haunting instrumentation. Subtle strings and ambient textures weave through the melody, evoking a sense of tension and release.

In a joint statement, Wedren and Oberst described the collaboration as a meeting of shared artistic sensibilities. “We wanted to create something that feels both intimate and vast,” said Wedren. “The song is about confronting the noise within and finding clarity,” Oberst added.

Wedren’s newest song is his first since the release of Up Comes A Bird earlier this year in late May.

This marks the first time the two artists have worked together, blending Wedren’s avant-garde approach with Oberst’s confessional storytelling. Fans of both artists will find “Justice to a Scream” a compelling fusion of their distinct styles, resulting in a track that is both haunting and hopeful.

The single is now available on major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed on YouTube.

Photo credit: Boston lynn Shulz