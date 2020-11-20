Mina Caputo Shares New Solo Album The Mones On Bandcamp

Home News Roy Lott November 20th, 2020 - 8:45 AM

Life of Agony’s very own Mina Caputo has released a new solo album called “The Mones”. Fans can check out the new record exclusively via Caputo’s Bandcamp. The 14 track album is Caputo’s solo debut and follows Life of Agony’s 2019 album The Sound Of Scars via Napalm and was noted as a “chapter two” to Life Of Agony’s debut record, River Runs Red, which came out in 1993. The Sound of Scars spawned a few singles including “Empty Hole,” “Scars” and “Black Heart.” It was set for the band to hit the road alongside John Doyle earlier this year but they could no longer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No word yet if the shows are canceled or postponed at a later date.

<a href="https://minacaputo.bandcamp.com/album/the-mones">The Mones by Mina Caputo</a>

The band’s previous record, 2017’s A Place Where There’s No More Pain, was the group’s first since their 2011 album and marks the first album with Mina 2017’s first release since Mina, formerly known as Keith Caputo came out as transgender. The album featured singles “World Gone Mad,” “No More Pain.“