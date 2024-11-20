Coheed and Cambria Announce New Album The Father of Make Believe for March 2025 Release and Drop New Song “Screaming For Tomorrow”

Home News Sydney Cook November 20th, 2024 - 6:38 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Coheed and Cambria are back with exciting news: their 11th studio album, The Father of Make Believe, is set to release on March 14 under Virgin Music Group. This album dives deeper into the epic Amory Wars/Vaxis saga that fans have come to love.

For die-hard followers, the band is also offering a special Vaxis Act III: The Father of Make Believe box set. This limited edition includes the album in CD and digital formats, a fully wearable “Blind Side Sonny” helmet with functional neuro-dynamic display goggles, a hardcover illustrated novella, an app to customize the goggles’ display, a stunning 11.5” x 35” poster, and even a signed Death Certificate of the character Siv Trafinder.

The album features their intense and riff-heavy recent single, “Blind Side Sonny,” along with the freshly dropped track, “Searching for Tomorrow.” Unlike its predecessor, the new song leans into a punchy, catchy vibe reminiscent of their classic hit “A Favor House Atlantic.”

The release comes with a vibrant animated music video by Anthony Scheppard, which you can watch below.

The Father of Make Believe Tracklist

1. Yesterday Lost

2. Goodbye, Sunshine

3. Searching For Tomorrow

4. The Father of Make Believe

5. Meri of Mercy

6. Blind Side Sonny

7. Play The Poet

8. One Last Miracle

9. Corner My Confidence

10. Someone Who Can

11. The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr. Nobody 12. The Continuum II: The Flood

13. The Continuum III: Tethered Together

14. The Continuum IV: So It Goes