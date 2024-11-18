Otep Shamaya Announces Retirement From Music: “My Reasons Will Be Given Before Year’s End”

Home News Lauren Rettig November 18th, 2024 - 5:09 PM

Metal Injection reports that Otep Shamaya, founder and vocalist of the nü-metal band Otep, has announced that she will be retiring from making music. Shamaya posted on social media stating that she is liquidating her extensive collection of music equipment, and that interested parties should message her.



“Hello. I am liquidating my extensive music equipment: autographed guitars used on tour/studio, a rare Yamaha drum set used by Moke on tour/studio, a FOH Berringer board, X32 for IEM control from stage, stage lighting, smoke machines w/ LED lights, stage monitors & much more. I will provide updates once everything is prepared. Only serious inquiries with serious financial offers will be considered. Thank you for your love and advocacy over the years. #OTEP”

When asked what was going on, Shamaya responded that she is retiring for good. Shamaya noted that she will elaborate on the decision later. “So many ask why I’m retiring and then I have to sit here and block bozos talking shit,” she wrote. “Yes, I’m retiring. For real. For good. My reasons will be given before years end. Thank u to my real ones.”

Some fans were surprised to hear about the sudden retirement, as Otep and Doyle were just on tour together earlier this year; however, other fans were not surprised as Shamaya had previously stated that she was unsure about making music in the future.

Whatever her reasons for retiring are, Shamaya has been open with fans in the recent past about her personal struggles and her relationship with making music. While Shamaya will be elaborating on her decision before the end of the year, it is clear that this decision was not made lightly and will not be reversed anytime soon.