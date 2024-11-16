George Harrison Estate Shares Previously Unheard Version Of “Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)” Featuring Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Ringo Starr & More

Home News Cristian Garcia November 16th, 2024 - 7:04 PM

Following the release of the 50th anniversary edition of George Harrison’s Living in the Material World, the Harrison estate has decided to share the previously unheard version of “Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)” featuring Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Ringo Starr and Rick Danko from The Band. The song is part of the Super Deluxe edition as an exclusive 7” single, with the B-side featuring an instrumental version of the track.

This version of “Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)” differs from the original by Harrison former bandmate Ringo Starr, by showcasing the talents a raw collaborative dynamic reflective of the ensemble’s unique talents. Emphasizing the acoustic, folksy atmosphere of the track while highlighting the improvisational and distinctive musical styles. Such talents include George Harrison’s slide guitar, Robbie Robertson’s clean precise rhythm guitar, Levon Helm and Ringo Starr’s syncopated loose drumming and Rick Danko’s melodic basslines give this version a more spontaneous, organic jam-session feel. The vocals are also worth noting as instead of Starr’s relaxed straightforward vocals, listeners are instead treated to Harrison’s more communal vocal texture, giving it a richer more distinct feel.

Accompanying the single is an animated video that was designed and animated by Daniel Cordero and executive produced by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. This video is much like the new version of the song, giving a folksy atmosphere. The video is about a wandering guitarist that goes around the countryside to new places to play his music. Alongside these stops, he finds local musicians who he jams with as well.