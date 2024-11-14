Jean Claude Vannier Shares Intricate New Track “Comme les enfants savent aimer”

Home News Hunter Graham November 14th, 2024 - 4:55 AM

Legendary musician, composer and arranger Jean Claude Vannier has released “Comme les enfants savent aimer,” a captivating new track from his forthcoming album Jean Claude Vannier et son orchestre de mandolines, arriving February 14, 2025, via Ipecac Recordings. Known for his collaborations with Serge Gainsbourg and work across film scores, Vannier continues his tradition of evocative composition, crafting a song rich with nostalgia, delicate melodies and imaginative orchestration.

“Comme les enfants savent aimer” invites listeners into a dreamlike world of mandolin and accordion, capturing the essence of Vannier’s childhood memories. He recalls evenings spent in Parc Montsouris, enchanted by a bandstand’s mandolin players under the moonlight. The track weaves together strings and accordion, carrying listeners through a wistful and tender soundscape that evokes both innocence and complexity.

This new track unfolds with a gentle yet intricate arrangement, blending traditional French folk influences with Vannier’s signature avant-garde touch. Beer-Demander’s mandolin takes center stage, layered with orchestral elements to create a lush, singular sound palette. Paired with Grégory Daltin’s accordion, the track conjures images of youthful love and fleeting moments, mirroring the album’s concept of a silent film score that follows the love story of a young boy across time.

A poetic exploration of innocence and longing, “Comme les enfants savent aimer” sets the stage for Jean Claude Vannier et son orchestre de mandolines, an album promising to transport listeners through timeless themes of love and memory. With each note, Vannier continues to leave an indelible mark on music and storytelling.

Listen to “Comme les enfants savent aimer”:

and pre-order Jean Claude Vannier et son orchestre de mandolines here.