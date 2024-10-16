Jean Claude Vannier Announces New Album Jean Claude Vannier Et Son Orchestre De Mandolines For February 2025 Release, Shares New Track “Perdue Dans La Cité”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 16th, 2024 - 1:00 AM

Renown musician and composure Jean Claude Vannier has returned with the announcement of a brand new full-length album entitled Jean Claude Vannier Et Son Orchestre De Mandolines. The record is set to release on February 14 next year via Ipecac Recordings. In preparation of the album’s forthcoming arrival date, Vannier has shared the lead track “Perdue dans la cité” which translates to “lost in the city.”

Speaking on the album’s arrival on Ipecac Recordings, Mike Patton offered, ”Jean Claude is a dear friend, mentor and a wonderfully gifted and decorated composer. Read: LEGEND. To have worked with him is an unmitigated honour. His writing and arrangements have influenced an ocean of artists and I call myself one of the lucky ones who have crossed his path. He was writing ground-breaking stuff before I was born. He has affected me deeply and I’m forever grateful and in AWE.”

Vannier worked with Patton back in 2019 when they released the collaborative album Corpse Flower. The record spawned three singles and accompanying visuals, “Chansons D’Amour,” “Browning” and “A Schoolgirl’s Day.”

The upcoming record marks the first time Vannier has ever written an album specifically for the mandolin. and features French musician Vincent Beer-Demander. Lyrically, the album reminisces a music score for a potential silent film, taking listeners on a journey regarding a young boy’s narrative on love and yearning. For example, “Lost In the City” contains a lyric that tells the story of deep longing: “I never saw her again / I looked for her in vain in the city / Time went by / Then I got into trouble.”

Jean Claude Vannier et son orchestre de mandolines Tracklist

1. Moi, ma mandoline (Me, my mandolin)

2. Comme les enfants savent aimer (How children know to love)

3. La 2CV disparaît au coin de la rue (The 2CV disappears around the corner)

4. Perdue dans la cité (Lost in the city)

5. Il y avait des éléphants (There were elephants)

6. À cause de mes problèmes (Because of my troubles)

7. Une séance photo sous les arcades (A photoshoot under the arcades)

8. Belle à pleurer (Beautiful enough to cry over)

9. Danse des maillots de bain (Swimsuit dance)

10. Nos regards se sont croisés (Our eyes crossed)

11. La 2CV rouillée (The rusty 2CV)

12. Un petit bout de verre cassé (A small piece of broken glass)

13. Les feux arrière de l’ambulance (Ambulance taillights)