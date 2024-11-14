Beirut Share Intricate New Single & Video “Caspian Tiger”

Home News Will Close November 14th, 2024 - 4:44 PM

Beirut, the indie-folk project led by Zach Condon, has released a stunning new single, “Caspian Tiger,” along with an intricate and visually captivating music video. The song, the latest from Beirut’s forthcoming EP Hadsel, is a testament to Condon’s ongoing exploration of global musical influences, interwoven with his signature melancholic and cinematic style. “Caspian Tiger” takes listeners on an evocative journey that pays homage to its titular extinct animal, which once roamed the forests and steppes around the Caspian Sea.

To watch the full music video click here:

The track combines Beirut’s familiar instrumentation of the accordion, with haunting vocal melodies and rich layers that echo across a spacious soundscape. There’s a wistful undertone to “Caspian Tiger,” with Condon’s voice conjuring imagery of a world where the beauty of nature and human experience.

Consequence Sound reports that the choreography is from A Study of Losses, a Swedish circus company.

The accompanying music video, directed with a dreamlike quality, is equally arresting. The video is shrouded in dim, ethereal lighting, showing a unique set accompanied with graceful choreography to accentuate the melodic and hymn like melody.

“Caspian Tiger” is a powerful piece that showcases Beirut’s unique ability to blend storytelling with evocative soundscapes. The song and video together create a poignant reminder of what has been lost and the urgency to protect what remains.

The release comes a little over a month since the band’s latest single, The Turn.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat.