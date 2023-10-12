Beirut Shares New Single “The Turn”, Announces Live Shows for February 2024

Home News Savanna Henderson October 12th, 2023 - 7:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Pitchfork, Lebanese-American indie folk band Beirut has unveiled a captivating new single, “The Turn,” and a thrilling announcement for fans. After a lengthy hiatus from live performances, Beirut is set to take the stage in early 2024 for two shows in Berlin on February 16 and 17, promising an unforgettable experience for their dedicated followers.

“The Turn” is a mesmerizing musical journey that encapsulates the unique sound Beirut is known for, with its distinctive blend of folk, Balkan and indie elements. The song showcases the band’s signature intricate instrumentation and Zach Condon’s evocative vocals. It’s a testament to Beirut’s artistic growth and their ability to craft songs that resonate deeply with listeners.

Beirut’s last live shows were in 2019, making this announcement a momentous occasion for their fans. The anticipation for their return to the stage has been building, and the band is ready to deliver a series of performances that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

The upcoming live shows will be a celebration of Beirut’s entire discography, including their latest release, “The Turn.” The band has always been acclaimed for their ability to create an enchanting atmosphere during their performances, and fans can rest assured that these shows will be no exception.

Beirut’s return to the stage and the release of “The Turn” mark an exciting new chapter for the band. As they prepare to embark on this live journey, fans can look forward to a transcendent experience, filled with their beloved classics and the mesmerizing sounds of the new single, “The Turn.” Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness their unique music in a live setting once again.