Live Review + Photos: Modest Mouse & Black Heart Procession at The Bellwether

Modest Mouse’s 20th anniversary celebration at Los Angeles’ Bellwether on November 8 was more than just a nostalgic dive into Good News For People Who Love Bad News. It was a powerful reminder of their continued influence on indie rock. With frontman Isaac Brock at the helm, Modest Mouse demonstrated why their genre-blurring sound and fearless experimentation have made them one of the most enduring acts in modern rock. The show was a testament not only to their past but to their continued growth and relevance.

The evening began with Black Heart Procession, whose atmospheric, melancholic sound set the tone for the night. Their minimalist approach, complemented by haunting visuals of swirling blues and purples, immersed the audience in a captivating, otherworldly atmosphere. The striking projections added cinematic depth, drawing viewers into the experience. Their quiet yet intense performance subtly built anticipation for the night’s headliner. The crowd was eager for what was to come.

Black Heart Procession

When Modest Mouse hit the stage, the energy in the room surged. Brock, joined by keyboardist Tom Peloso, bassist Russell Higbee, drummer Damon Cox, percussionist Ben Massarella, and guitarist Simon O’Connor, kicked things off with Good News opening track, “The World at Large.” From the first note, it was clear this wasn’t just a retrospective celebration—it was a living, breathing moment that proved the band’s ability to surprise and evolve. This performance wasn’t just about revisiting their past. It was about continuing to push boundaries.

Brock’s versatility was one of the features that stood out. Switching effortlessly between electric guitar, acoustic guitar and banjo, he infused new life into tracks like “Bury Me With It,” “Bukowski,” and “The Devil’s Workday.” The twangy banjo added an intricate layer to their signature sound, illustrating Modest Mouse’s knack for blending genres while staying true to their distinctive style.

The visual presentation of the concert played an essential role in amplifying the emotional energy of the night. During “Float On,” warm, golden lighting bathed the stage, igniting a euphoric response from the crowd. In contrast, the cool blues and purples of “Blame It On the Tetons” mirrored the reflective mood of the track, heightening the sense of intimacy. A disco ball overhead cast fractured light beams across the venue, creating a surreal, starry atmosphere. Projections of Brock and the band members shifting in vibrant hues on the backdrop added an extra layer of artistry, turning the performance into a complete sensory experience.

The energy of the crowd was palpable from start to finish. Fans sang along to crowd favorites like “Float On,” “Ocean Breathes Salty,” and “Dashboard,” with Brock and the audience in perfect harmony. But the room came alive during “The View,” when waves of excitement flooded the crowd, with fans jumping, headbanging, and crowd-surfing to the pounding rhythm. During “Float On,” the bond between Modest Mouse and their fans was undeniable. Everyone was united and singing at the top of their lungs. It was a shared, joyful moment.

As the last notes echoed through the venue, Modest Mouse ended their performance without the usual encore, leaving the crowd to savor the emotional resonance of the night. This choice felt deliberate—there was no need for a drawn-out finale. The entire set had already taken the audience on a journey that required no further confirmation of its impact.

The Modest Mouse’s 20th-anniversary tour wasn’t just a walk down memory lane. It was a bold statement that the band remains as vital and unpredictable as ever. The performance blended nostalgia with innovation, proving that Brock and his bandmates are still as capable of surprising fans as they were two decades ago.

Setlist performed by Modest Mouse and The Good News For People Who Love Bad News 20th Anniversary Tour:

1) The World at Large

2) Float On

3) Ocean Breathes Salty

4) Dig Your Grave

5) Bury Me With It

6) Dance Hall

7) Bukowski

8) This Devil’s Workday

9) The View

10) Satin in a Coffin

11) Interlude (Milo)

12) Blame It on the Tetons

13) Black Cadillacs

14) One Chance

15) The Good Times Are Killing Me

16) Cowboy Dan

17) Back to the Middle

18) Trailer Trash

19) The Whale Song

20) King Rat

21) Broke

22) History Sticks to Your Feet

All photos by Colin Hancock