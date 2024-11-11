Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings released their 10th album, Woodland, back in August and now, the duo have announced a new run of 2025 tour dates supporting it. The North American shows run from February through May, starting in Santa Fe on February 28 and wrapping up in Nashville on May 22. They also have Australian shows to start the year and more U.S. shows to wrap up 2024.
The New York City show will beat Carnegie Hall on May 7. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m. local time, with a fan club presale starting on Tuesday, November 12, at 11 a.m, with the password WOODLAND. Welch and Rawlings will also be in New York for shows at Kingston’s Ulster Performing Arts Center on November 30 and Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre on December 5.
Woodland Tour Dates
11/20/24 – Louisville, KY – The Brown Theatre
11/21/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
11/22/24 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple
11/23/24 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater
11/25/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater
11/26/24 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre of Ithaca
11/27/24 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
11/30/24 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center
12/1/24 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
12/2/24 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre
12/3/24 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
12/5/24 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
12/6/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts – Zellerbach Auditorium
12/7/24 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore
12/8/24 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall
1/23/25 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House
1/24/25 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House
1/25/25 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House
1/28/25 – Melbourne, AU – Hamer Hall
1/29/25 – Melbourne, AU – Hamer Hall
1/30/25 – Melbourne, AU – Hamer Hall
2/2/25 – Melbourne, AU – Hamer Hall
2/28/25 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
3/1/25 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
3/3/25 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre
3/4/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre
3/6/25 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
3/7/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
3/9/25 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Granada Theatre
3/10/25 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
3/12/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
3/13/25 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
3/14/25 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater
4/2/25 – Chattanooga, TN – The Walker Theatre
4/3/25 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center
4/4/25 – Boone, NC – Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
4/5/25 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
4/30/25 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
5/1/25 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat
5/3/25 – Raleigh, NC – Memorial Auditorium at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
5/4/25 – Richmond, VA – The National
5/5/25 – Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House – Copeland Hall
5/7/25 – New York, NY – Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
5/10/25 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center
5/11/25 – New London, CT – Garde Theater
5/13/25 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount Theater
5/22/25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna