Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings released their 10th album, Woodland, back in August and now, the duo have announced a new run of 2025 tour dates supporting it. The North American shows run from February through May, starting in Santa Fe on February 28 and wrapping up in Nashville on May 22. They also have Australian shows to start the year and more U.S. shows to wrap up 2024.

The New York City show will beat Carnegie Hall on May 7. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m. local time, with a fan club presale starting on Tuesday, November 12, at 11 a.m, with the password WOODLAND. Welch and Rawlings will also be in New York for shows at Kingston’s Ulster Performing Arts Center on November 30 and Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre on December 5.

Woodland Tour Dates

11/20/24 – Louisville, KY – The Brown Theatre

11/21/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

11/22/24 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple

11/23/24 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

11/25/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater

11/26/24 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre of Ithaca

11/27/24 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

11/30/24 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

12/1/24 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

12/2/24 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre

12/3/24 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

12/5/24 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

12/6/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts – Zellerbach Auditorium

12/7/24 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore

12/8/24 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

1/23/25 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

1/24/25 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

1/25/25 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

1/28/25 – Melbourne, AU – Hamer Hall

1/29/25 – Melbourne, AU – Hamer Hall

1/30/25 – Melbourne, AU – Hamer Hall

2/2/25 – Melbourne, AU – Hamer Hall

2/28/25 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

3/1/25 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

3/3/25 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

3/4/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre

3/6/25 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

3/7/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

3/9/25 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Granada Theatre

3/10/25 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

3/12/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

3/13/25 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

3/14/25 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater

4/2/25 – Chattanooga, TN – The Walker Theatre

4/3/25 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center

4/4/25 – Boone, NC – Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

4/5/25 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

4/30/25 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

5/1/25 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat

5/3/25 – Raleigh, NC – Memorial Auditorium at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

5/4/25 – Richmond, VA – The National

5/5/25 – Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House – Copeland Hall

5/7/25 – New York, NY – Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

5/10/25 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center

5/11/25 – New London, CT – Garde Theater

5/13/25 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount Theater

5/22/25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna