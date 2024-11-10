Bullet For My Valentine Begin Recording New Studio Album Slated For 2025 Release

Home News Juliet Paiz November 10th, 2024 - 9:12 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to Blabber Mouth, Bullet For My Valentine has officially begun recording their highly anticipated new studio album, set to release in 2025. They revealed the exciting news on social media this month! This marks the band’s first full-length release since their 2021 self-titled album, which gained attraction for its boldness and energy.

Although there aren’t many details about the upcoming songs we can expect a more experimental approach. Matt Tuck noted that the band will be embracing new sounds, working with producer Dan Lancaster and pushing their boundaries.

In addition to their work in the studio, they will be on their world tour in winter of 2025 making stops in Scotland and England. Tickets have been on sale since March, but you may still be able to snag some! Fans are excited for what’s to come both in the studio and live!