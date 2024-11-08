Korpiklaani Release Fun New Music Video For “Sauna”

Home News Lily Meline November 8th, 2024 - 3:46 PM

Given that the folk metal group Korpiklaani is solely based in Finland, it makes sense that their music would primarily be performed in Finnish. Their newest album, Rankarampu, is made up entirely of Finnish songs, seemingly as a way to show their pride in their heritage.

However, one of the album’s more popular songs, “Saunaan,” has been celebrated so heavily by fans that the band decided to spread its scope. Now, an English version, “Sauna,” has been released, so English-speaking fans can understand the true meaning of the song. Samuli Mikkonen, the band’s drummer, spoke on the decision, stating, “We have played ‘Saunaan’ on every show after it was released and it has become a banger! Now it was about time to make an English version so everybody can understand our tribute to Finnish sauna culture.”

Along with the song’s release, the band premiered a new music video. In it, the members of the band stand on platforms lined with neon lights, which change throughout the video from red to orange to green to white. When the lights are red or orange, yellow-lit lanterns swing from the ceiling, intermittently illuminating the band members. Not only are special close-ups given to Jonne Järvelä, the band’s lead singer, but every member of Korpiklaani gets their moment to shine throughout the video and show off their skills with their respective instruments. The video presents the band as a closely-knit team that, while reveling in their own talents, makes time to lift up their bandmates.

You can watch the video for yourself down below: