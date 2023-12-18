Korpiklaani Announces New Album Rankarumpu For April 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2023 - 4:26 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Finnish folk band Korpiklaani have announced they will be releasing their new studio album Rankarumpu on April 5, 2024 by Nuclear Blast. The band’s twelfth studio LP is full of tasty folk metal with different flavors but the album also offers new spices. The band‘s upcoming album brings sizzling folk instruments and this time new permanent member Olli Vänskä’s violin and Sami Perttula’s accordion may surprise several fans.

When talking about the album, Korpiklaani ‘s Jonne Järvelä says: “Whenever I start writing something new, the material always finds its own path without any forcing and that stuff just comes from somewhere deep inside me, completely naturally. Anyway, when I started to come up with the material for Rankarumpu, I set myself a goal. A couple of previous records, especially Kulkija (2018),were a bit slower as a whole, so this time I wanted to benefit from a bit faster tempos, which is a bit like the old Korpiklaani.”

Rankarumpu, was created with recording/mixing engineer and producer Janne Saksa. The collaboration between the band and Saksa has reached a whole new level with the upcoming new album from Korpiklaani.