UMG Files Copyright Lawsuit Against Believe And TuneCore for $500M For Allegedly Evading Copyrights by Speeding Up Songs

Universal Music Group (UMG) has filed a lawsuit seeking $500 million in damages against independent music distributors Believe and TuneCore. The lawsuit alleges that the companies have engaged in copyright evasion by deliberately speeding up songs in their catalog to avoid detection by content recognition systems, allowing them to monetize copyrighted material without authorization.

Filed in a California federal court, UMG’s complaint claims that Believe and TuneCore have allegedly employed tactics to alter tracks from UMG’s artists, making it challenging for digital platforms to identify and enforce copyright protections.

Stereogum reports that UMG claims that the two companies have allegedly distributed millions of slightly altered songs to video platforms.

UMG, one of the largest music companies globally, represents artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Ariana Grande. It claims that the alleged actions of Believe and TuneCore have caused significant financial harm and violated copyright laws. The complaint further asserts that these tactics have damaged the reputation of the affected songs, as they are not being distributed in their intended form.

The news come weeks after UMG acquired PIAS, one of the largest independent music companies in Europe.

Believe and TuneCore, both based in France, have not yet responded to UMG’s lawsuit. The case could have substantial implications for the independent music distribution industry, where copyright issues are increasingly scrutinized as digital distribution methods evolve.