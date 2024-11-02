The Horrors Share Fierce New Single “Trial By Fire”

Home News Cristian Garcia November 2nd, 2024 - 10:37 PM

The Horrors have released their new snarling single “Trial By Fire” on the eve of Halloween. This single is set to appear on their upcoming sixth album Night Life.

A track brimming with energy and fusing elements of post-punk, darkwave and shoegaze to create a dense and atmospheric soundscape. “Trial By Fire” opens with a driving beat and pulsing bassline, setting a haunting tone that persists throughout. Layers of reverb-drenched guitars swirl around the intense, echoing vocals, which deliver lyrics that convey themes of struggle, resilience, and transformation. The overall vibe is moody yet fierce, with each instrument adding to the song’s turbulent feel, making it a captivating, almost hypnotic experience. It’s the kind of song that seems to build and build, pulling the listener into a storm of emotion and sound, encapsulating The Horrors’ talent for blending introspective lyrics with dark, immersive music.

Alongside the single, The Horrors have also released the music video for “Trial By Fire” that sees the band feature flashing chaotic scenes in moody lighting, emphasizing dark, red and blue shadows that enhance the sense of urgency and danger. Throughout, we see close-ups of the band members performing with unrestrained energy, their movements matching the beat’s relentless drive. Interspersed are abstract shots—such as fragmented reflections, flickering lights, and distorted images—that convey a feeling of confusion and inner turmoil. The video also uses techniques like slow-motion and rapid zooms, creating a surreal atmosphere that makes it feel as though the viewer is caught up in a trial or intense experience themselves.

In an interview from NME, the band explained more about the single:

“’Trial By Fire’ is one of the more aggressive songs on ‘Night Life’, bridging the gap between our two industrial Eps and the new album. Rhys began the demo in Southend isolation, before we got together and twisted it into something meaner. It’s about the curses that follow you through your life. For The Horrors, every day is Halloween.”