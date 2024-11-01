mxmtoon Shares Vulnerable New Single “Passenger Side”

Home News Catalina Martello November 1st, 2024 - 9:18 PM

Mxtoon has released her highly anticipated new album liminal space with a focus single ‘Passenger Side’. Tour dates have also been released with her new album including 27 headlining shows across North America.

‘Passenger Side’ is nothing short of what would be expected from terrific mxmtoon. The chorus includes long melodic vocals that beautifully intertwine her pre-chorus and verse. Mxtoon’s verse is a slightly faster pace that matches the beat of the song.

The official visualizer of ‘Passenger Side’ has mxmtoon sitting in a room adjacent to one with a window. The window shows a fleeting setting mixed with fall theme leafed trees as if the rooms were driving. Mxmtoon also has wind blowing in her hair further adding to this optical illusion. A glowing orange radiates from the rooms matching the colors of the leaves in the trees.

Earlier in the month mxmtoon also released new single ‘Rain’ which also featured a mellow melody. ‘Rain’ is featured on mxmtoon’s album liminal space alongside ‘Passenger Side’.

liminal space Tracklist

1. dramatic escape

2. i hate texas

3. rain

4. elevator

5. just a little

6. vhs

7. number one boy

8. passenger side (ALBUM FOCUS TRACK)

9. the situation (feat. Kero Kero Bonito)

10. god?

11. now’s not the time (feat. Luna Li)

12. white out