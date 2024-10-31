Danny Elfman Shares Roaring New Single “Monkeys On The Loose”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2024 - 1:04 PM

Just in time for Halloween, visionary composer and recording artist Danny Elfman is treating fans to a surprise new track, “Monkeys on the Loose,” which was produced by the artist and Nick Launay. As a whole, the tune is fabulous by how the instrumentation brings a sense of fear and danger, while Elfman creepily sings out the lyrics.

While talking about the track, Elfman says: “Halloween has obviously been a huge part of my life, and I’d been working on a big batch of new songs for my upcoming album. Nick [Launay] had taken on the task of trying some arrangement/production ideas on this crazy song ‘Monkeys on the Loose’ and while working on it, we thought…wouldn’t it be wild to work up a version for a special Halloween release (even though it was barely over a week away!). We decided to just jump in and go for it and the band was rehearsing it already for the upcoming shows. They were more than game to record it. So…here it is!”

Launay adds: “Sometimes the Universe conjures up the wildest of things…imagine stepping into Danny Elfman’s magical world, during your absolute favorite time of the year: HALLOWEEN! Well that just happened! Only weeks ago Danny played me some new songs, each of them transporting me into a different scene of characters.

The producer continues with: “The song ‘Monkeys’ came up, but these seemed like no ordinary monkeys, they were mischievously ghoulish. I felt some of them might even have bat wings. One thing became obvious: the song had to be captured and released to the world by Halloween night…but could it be done? Well, when crazy goons get together, crazy things happen! Happy Halloween everyone!”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat