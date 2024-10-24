Guitarist Ken Susi & Drummer Nick Pierce Leave As I Lay Dying, Issue Statement On Departure

Home News Will Close October 24th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

In a significant lineup change, guitarist Ken Susi and drummer Nick Pierce have announced their departure from the metalcore band As I Lay Dying. The news was confirmed in a heartfelt statement shared on the band’s social media platforms.

Susi and Pierce expressed their gratitude for the time spent with the band, reflecting on the creative journey and the memories made over the years. Their departure comes soon after the band’s bassist, Ryan Neff made his decision to leave earlier this week.

Loudwire reports that Pierce released a statement on the matter citing the reasons for his departure.

As I Lay Dying, known for their intense sound and dynamic performances, has been a prominent force in the metalcore scene since their formation. The departure of Susi and Pierce marks a new chapter for the band, which has faced its share of challenges in recent years.

The band has recently cancelled their European tour as of yesterday.

Fans have taken to social media to express their support and share memories of the duo’s contributions to the band’s sound. As I Lay Dying is expected to continue its musical journey, and the remaining members have hinted at exciting plans for the future.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat