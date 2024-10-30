Billy Corgan’s Mother-In-Law Injured After Car Crashes Into His Chicago Cafe

Home News Sydney Cook October 30th, 2024 - 3:49 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Billy Corgan, frontman of Smashing Pumpkins, shared a troubling update about a car accident that injured a family member at his Madame ZuZu’s tea room in Chicago’s Highland Park area.

Chloe Mendel Corgan, Billy Corgan’s wife, shares, “This afternoon at Madame Zuzu’s, a car (in circumstances which remain under investigation) drove over the curb and into Madame Zuzu’s, crashing through the window and sadly injuring another person – my mother Jenny; who was spending the day and lunching with my son Augustus. Thankfully he was able to leap out of the way and was not injured. Our family is grateful for the swift assistance of the Highland Park and Deerfield first responders. To this, Madame Zuzu’s will be closed until further notice and we’ll provide updates as we move forward. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Billy Corgan followed up with a post on his official X account: