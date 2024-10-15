K.Flay Announces New EP I’m Making Friends With The Silence For November 2024 In Response To Hearing Loss, Shares Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 15th, 2024 - 12:51 PM

Today, K.Flay has announced she will be releasing I’m Making Friends With The Silence EP on November 12, through Giant Music. The EP offers a reimagined, intimate take on six tracks from her acclaimed 2023 album MONO. Also, Flay has announced she will be embarking on a late winter and early spring 2025 North American headline tour that kicks off February 24 in Sacramento at the Ace of Spades and culminates on March 29 at the Belasco in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, visit www.kflay.com.

After the release of MONO, an album born from the emotional aftermath of Flay’s sudden hearing loss in her right ear, she realized that the record’s aggressive sonic edge reflected the chaos of her experience. The bold, in-your-face energy was a visceral response to navigating her new reality of single-ear deafness.

Earlier this year, Flay felt the need to revisit some of these tracks with a different perspective and back in July, she traveled to Nashville to team up with producer Lonas to breathe new life into six of MONO‘s songs.

Together, they worked to strip back the heavy layers, explore the softer and more nuanced aspects of each track. These reimagined versions shift the focus to quiet moments and emotional subtleties, offering fans a more introspective and meditative take on her music.

K.Flay Tour Dates

2/24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

2/26 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2/27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

2/28 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

3/1 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

3/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at the Complex

3/4 – Denver, CO – Summit

3/6 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

3/7 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

3/8 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

3/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth

3/11 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

3/12 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

3/14 – Boston, MA – Paradise

3/15 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

3/16 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

3/18 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

3/19 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

3/21 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

3/22 – Kansas City, MO – Truman

3/23 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s

3/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

3/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

3/28 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

3/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

