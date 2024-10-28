Throbbing Gristle Shares Compelling Previously Unreleased Song “Scabs & Saws” From Forthcoming TG Berlin Box Set

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2024 - 8:07 PM

Today, Throbbing Gristle have announced TG BERLIN, a lavish box set chronicling their previously unreleased work in Berlin around a very special series of live events at the Volksbühne in 2005 and 2006, set for release on December, 6. The event saw the band perform a live set on New Year’s Eve and an improvised live soundtrack to a new 16mm print of Derek Jarman’s In The Shadow of the Sun (1981) on New Year’s Day. While the band were in Berlin, they also recorded two final songs alongside a 48 minute piece of new music.

The box set also collates both of those performances, alongside the TG Berlin Studio Session, which includes the final Throbbing Gristle single and two unreleased tracks, “Scabs & Saws,” “Wotwududo” and an unreleased 48 minute piece titled “TG Berlin Studio Session 2005 – 2006” that was recorded at Planet Roc studios during the time the band were in the city.

As for “Scabs and Saws”, it is clear that Throbbing Gristle are not revisiting ground they have already tread but the are bringing two decades of individual experience back into the studio to create a new exploration of sound. The vocals have a different depth, the groove is deeper and the atmosphere has lost none of its potency.

TG BERLIN Tracklist

1. Trumpet Herald

2. Convincing People

3. Splitting Sky

4. Slug Bait

5. Rabbit Snare

6. Almost A Kiss

7. Greasy Poo

8. Endless Not

9. Vow of Silence

10. PA Destroyer

11. Hamburger Lady