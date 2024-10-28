Mathieu Santos Of Ra Ra Riot Shares Sentimental New Single “Suzanne”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 28th, 2024 - 12:28 AM

Mathieu Santos, bassist of Ra Ra Riot, has released a new single, “Suzane,” which offers a tender glimpse into his personal life. The track demonstrates a shift from the energetic indie pop sound of Ra Ra Riot as Santos provides us more a more intimate sound. “Suzanne” consists of acoustic guitar melodies and delicate vocals which allows the emotional core of the song to shine through.

The lyrics seem to be directed at a loved one as Santos sings about the passage of time, love and memories. The nostalgic tone of the song gives us a sense of yearning with almost wistful instrumentation helping us explore the themes of connection and loss. There is truly a deeply personal atmosphere located between each strum of the guitar. Gentle piano chords and light percussion add to the song without destroying the mood.

This song gives fans insight as to what his upcoming solo album, Fan Fiction, may sound like. Fan Fiction is set to release in November and we can expect to hear some more heartfelt tunes from Santos. His upcoming release may give us even more personal stories and give fans a glimpse into the emotional depth of his new solo venture.