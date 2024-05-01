Ra Ra Riot Shares First New Song “The Wish” In Five Years, Announces Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 1st, 2024 - 4:18 PM

Ra Ra Riot are giving their fans a lot to look forward to. they have officially released their first song in five years, titled “The Wish.” And if that wasn’t exciting enough, the band has also announced that they will be going on tour!

The last album the band put out, Superbloom, was a major success. After releasing Superbloom and the 10th anniversary edition of their 2010 album The Orchard back in 2020, we hadn’t heard any new music from the band. Until now, that is.

Wes Miles, the band’s lead vocalist, describes the new track in a recent press release. He says, “the song’s about the power of imagining a different world – not necessarily in a fantastic or escapist way, but in an empowering way. About manifesting these deeply held wants and desires. Having these powerful dream visions and trying to capture that moment before you fall deeply into dreaming.”

This new song has been released just a day before Ra Ra Riot kicks off a new tour. After playing three shows in the Northeast, they’ll be taking a small break before hitting the road again in July and going into August.

Fans are already getting excited about this new song, and with this upcoming tour, who knows what else Ra Ra Riot has up their sleeves?

Ra Ra Riot Tour Dates:

05/02- Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

05/03- Boston, MA- Royale

05/04- Brooklyn, NY- Brooklyn Steel

07/22- Kansas City, MO- Starlight Theater

07/23- Lincoln, NE- Pinewood Bowl Theater

07/25- Maryland Heights, MO- Saint Louis Music Park

07/26- Chicago, IL- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/27- Chicago, IL- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/30- Minneapolis, MN- The Armory

07/31- Minneapolis, MN- The Armory

08/01- Milwaukee, WI- BMO Pavilion