Cake Announce Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

According to Consequence, Cake have announced new spring and summer tour dates throughout the U.S. The band will also be performing at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts on June 21 alongside Fleet Foxes, Gregory Alan Isakov, Bonny Light Horseman and many more.

The trek will kick off with a show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at McGrath Amphitheatre on May 10. They will also be visiting Des Moines, Lincoln, Kansas City, Wichita, Portsmouth, Cooperstown, Costa Mesa, Paso Robles, Vienna, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. The tour will come to an end with a show in Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 13.

Back in 2019, Cake went on a co-headlining tour with Ben Folds. They were also included on the lineup for Bellwether Music Festival that year alongside Beach House and Cold War Kids. In 2018, they had released their first new music in seven years with “Sinking Ship.”

Cake Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

05/10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

05/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

05/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

05/16 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE Outdoors

06/20 – Portsmouth, NH @ Cisco Brewery

06/21 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

06/22 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

07/09 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

07/11 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheater

08/02 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

09/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

09/10 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/12 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park