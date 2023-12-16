Bootsy Collins Shares Two New Songs “Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame” & “We Outta B’ Funkin”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 16th, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Bootsy Collins has shared not only one but two new singles. The respective songs are titled “Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame” & “We Outta B’ Funkin.”

Bootsy Collins is a legendary funk bassist and singer known for his work with James Brown and Parliament-Funkadelic. His most notable releases span from “Stretchin’ Out in Bootsy’s Rubber Band,” released in 1976, to “World Wide Funk,” released in 2017. His innovative style and use of effects pedals have made him a legend in the music industry. Collins is also known for his positive attitude and messages of love and unity, which endeared him to fans worldwide.

The single “Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame” has everything needed for a funk and soul mix. This tremendous single introduces the Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame. No wonder the song is so melodic.

According to a press release regarding “Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame”, “The song features Penny Ford, Terry Troutman, Reggie Calloway, Vincent Calloway, Tnava Avant, alongside Bootsy Collins who performs bass, guitar, drums & vocals on the track.” Which confirms just how starsudded this single is.

The single, “We Outta B’ Funkin,” stays true to the 90’s flow of funk music. This song is definitely something to break down to and get lost in as a listener.