Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi Claims Kamala Harris Allegedly Used Her Photo in a Campaign Ad Without Authorization

Over a year ago, the Israel-Hamas war began. Controversially, President Joe Biden sent financial support to the Israeli army, thereby helping fund the destruction of Palestine and their people. Many people, Palestinian or otherwise, took issue with this decision, which may or may not be one of the reasons he ultimately decided to step down as president.

As Biden’s vice president, presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been linked to his decisions, and her comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict has not provided any reassurance that funding for Israel will cease if she’s elected.

This led to confusion when, in a recent ad titled “Trump vs. Detroit,” which sought to attack Trump’s negative comments on the city, featured a Palestinian DJ playing music as a showcase of Detroit’s “up-and-comers.” Said DJ, Sama’ Abdulhadi, was not pleased to be in the advertisement. According to her, no one from Harris’s campaign team reached out to her before including her likeness in the ad.

In an Instagram post, Abdulhadi openly shared her distaste for Harris use of her in the ad.

At this time, Harris nor her campaign team have given apologies for Abdulhaldi, or otherwise spoken on the issue.