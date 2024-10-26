Lady Gaga Releases The Lead Single “Disease” For Her Upcoming Album

Home News Lily Meline October 26th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Right off the tails of her wildly popular Bruno Mars collab “Die With A Smile” and her Joker: Foile à Deux tie-in album Harlequin, Lady Gaga has decided to continue her pop domination with the release of her newest single, “Disease.”

Gaga has been eeking out details about the single in the week ahead of its release. According to NME, Gaga had changed the titles of seven of her songs on Spotify on October 19 to be in all caps except for the seven letters that spelled out the word “disease,” leading fans to believe this would be the title of her next album. However, four days later, a sneak peek of the song was released, revealing that “Disease” was actually the name of her newest song. Two days later, the single was officially let into the world, to the unending joy of Little Monsters everywhere.

Supposedly, “Disease” will be featured on Gaga’s upcoming February 2025 album, although very little about it is known as of now. Even the title is currently a mystery, with fans simply referring to it as “LG7.”

The song itself brings Gaga back to her roots as a hard-hitting popstar with a deliciously citric-sounding electronic serenade. The lyrics allude to Gaga helping a sinner redeem their sinister deeds with the power of her love and her sex. However, while a song of hers like “The Cure” presents this idea as an optimistic healing, “Disease” combines kind-hearted lyrics with a dark bassline and a sexy minor key, suggesting that her “cure” isn’t quite what it seems.

“Disease” is available for streaming wherever music is available. You can listen to it for yourself below: