James Bay Announces Spring 2025 ‘Up All Night’ North American Tour Dates

English singer-songwriter James Bay, has announce his North American tour in support for his most recent album Changes All the Time. This will be his first full-scale U.S. headline run since 2023. This tour will kick off on April 21 at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN and will roll through other major cecities coast-to-coast and will conclude on May 28 at MTELUS in Montreal, QC. The tour notably shares its moniker with his fan favorite 2024 single “Up All Night” with The Lumineers and Noah Kahan. The single has catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay Chart as Bay’s first-ever radio hit in the States, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Tickets goes on sale to the general public this Friday (October 25), with various presales starting tomorrow (October 23) at 8 a.m. local. Full itinerary is below.