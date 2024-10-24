Jakob Nowell, Killer Mike & Little Stranger Collaborate On New Rendition Of Big B’s Single “Pretend”

Home News Will Close October 24th, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Jakob Nowell, Killer Mike, and Little Stranger have joined forces for a vibrant new rendition of Big B’s hit single “Pretend.” This collaboration brings together a unique blend of sounds, merging Nowell’s laid-back rock vibe, Killer Mike’s incisive rap, and Little Stranger’s eclectic style.

The updated version of “Pretend” maintains the original’s catchy hook while infusing it with fresh energy and contemporary flair. The lyrics explore themes of authenticity and the struggle between perception and reality, encouraging listeners to embrace their true selves.

Accompanying the release is a visually stunning music video that brings the song’s message to life. Set in various colorful landscapes, the video features the trio performing amidst dynamic visualizes reminiscent of vintage 8-bit video games.

The release comes alongside Killer Mike’s announcement of a new tour with Dave Chappelle

Fans are already buzzing about the collaboration, with many praising the seamless blend of styles and the uplifting message. This rendition of “Pretend” not only pays homage to Big B’s original but also showcases the individual artistry of Nowell, Killer Mike, and Little Stranger, making it a must-listen for music lovers everywhere.

Photo credit:Madison Hedgecock