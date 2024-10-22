Judas Priest Cancels Concert in Sugar Land, Texas Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

Home News Will Close October 22nd, 2024 - 1:48 PM

Heavy metal icons Judas Priest have announced the cancellation of their concert scheduled for October 24 in Sugar Land, Texas. The band cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the cancellation, though specific details were not provided.

In a statement on their social media platforms, Judas Priest expressed their regret, saying, “We are incredibly sorry to our fans for this unexpected change and appreciate your understanding during this time.”

Fans who purchased tickets are advised to seek refunds through their point of sale. The band reassured followers that they are working on rescheduling the show and will provide updates soon.

Judas Priest is currently on tour in support of their latest album, Invincible Shield, and are known for their electrifying live performances. The cancellation has prompted an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom are hopeful for a future concert date.

