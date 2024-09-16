Rhiannon Giddens Shares Powerful Cover Of Peggy Seeger’s “How I Long for Peace”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2024 - 4:02 PM

Today, artist Rhiannon Giddens has joined forces with singer and songwriter Crys Matthews and the Resistance Revival Chorus for a collective of women and non-binary singers for a reimagining of folk artist Peggy Seeger’s “How I Long for Peace.” The new recording is timed for tomorrow’s National Voter Registration Day.

Seeger’s “How I Long for Peace” was penned over two decades ago and released in 2021, which strikes a chord with its yearning for a more just and peaceful world. The song’s message is particularly relevant during voting season by reminding us that our choices at the ballot box directly impact the future we create. Released in partnership with Joy To The Polls and HeadCount, this powerful rendition was recorded together in Brooklyn last month.

The tune serves as a call for community and civic engagement during election season. Joy To The Polls will also use “How I Long for Peace” to kick off a campaign calling on artists to write their own songs, imagining the world they want to see and create. Musically, the ditty is beautiful by how the guitar playing and vocal performances brings the deep feeling of hope. As for the music video, each scene show Giddens recording the tune with other people.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna