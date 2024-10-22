Alex Van Halen Releases Full Version of the Last Song He Wrote with Eddie Van Halen “Unfinished”

Home News Will Close October 22nd, 2024 - 2:26 PM

In a heartfelt tribute to his late brother, Alex Van Halen has released the full version of “Unfinished,” the final song he co-wrote with legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. The track, which showcases their iconic musical chemistry, is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Alex announced the release on social media, expressing his hope that the song resonates with fans. “This piece represents not just our music, but the bond we shared as brothers,” he wrote. “I’m proud to share it with the world.”

“Unfinished” captures the essence of Van Halen’s signature sound, blending soaring guitar riffs with powerful rhythms. The release has been met with widespread enthusiasm from fans and critics alike, who see it as a fitting homage to Eddie’s legacy.

Eddie, who passed away in October 2020, left behind a remarkable musical legacy, and this song serves as a poignant reminder of his enduring influence. The release of “Unfinished” is expected to reignite interest in the band’s classic catalog and further solidify the Van Halen brothers’ place in rock history.

Alex Van Halen’s Memoir Audiobook Set To Include Previously Unreleased Song With Eddie Van Halen