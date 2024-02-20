Sophie Ellis-Bextor Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates Following Viral Use Of “Murder On The Dancefloor” In Saltburn

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2024 - 2:45 PM

British superstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced she will embark on her first-ever headline tour in North America this summer. Tour dates include San Francisco on May 30, San Diego on May 31, Washington, DC on June 3, Boston on June 4, Philadelphia on June 5, Toronto on June 8 and her previously announced New York show at Webster Hall on June 6. For tickets and more information click HERE.

This weekend, Bextor delivered a stunning performance of her 2001 global smash hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” at the BAFTA Awards and last week, the artist made her U.S. late night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, backed by The Roots and a three piece string section.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Tour Dates

5/30 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

5/31 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

6/3 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

6/4 – Boston, MA – Royal Boston

6/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

6/6 – New York City – Webster Hall *Sold Out *

6/9 – Toronto, ON – DanForth Music Hall