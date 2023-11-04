Missy Elliott Reacts To Becoming First Female Rapper Rock Hall Inductee: “Words Cannot Describe”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 4th, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Missy Elliott, hip hop icon and rapper, has become the First Female Rapper Rock Hall Inductee. She was inducted with the talents of Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, and George Michael.

Missy Elliott is known for her hits like “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On.” She debuted on the hip-hop scene in 1997 with her debut album, “Supa Dupa Fly.”

Recently, she has been known for featuring on tracks with upcoming artists like Chloë. However, her induction into the Rock Hall doesn’t come as a surprise to her fans. It does to her.

According to NHE, “Elliott recalled her shock at being chosen and admitted that she initially thought an artist from the hip-hop world made the accomplishment “so far out of reach.”

Teaching a lesson to not only her fans but everyone that nothing is truly out of reach if we just try and push on. Read more about Missy Elliott here.