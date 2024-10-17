Poe To Officially Release Two New Songs “This Road (AW)” & “Six Deep Breaths (AW)” On Exclusive Vinyl

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2024 - 6:09 PM

In an artistic journey that blurs the lines between reality and fiction, Poe is set to release two tracks that bridge her personal life and the haunting world of Alan Wake 2. Following her critically acclaimed return to the gaming universe with “This Road (AW),” Poe’s newest track, “Six Deep Breaths,” is featured in the recently announced Alan Wake 2 expansion: The Lake House. Both songs will be available for the first time outside the game on limited edition premium vinyl through Poe’s RePoeZessed Records on October 22.

Poe’s life and music have become deeply intertwined with the Alan Wake universe in a way that reflects her own personal journey. After vanishing from public view, the artist found herself in a metaphorical dark place that is similar to the liminal realm where Alan Wake’s protagonist is trapped.

Poe’s re-emergence began with the inclusion of four Chapter Songs and the full-length track “This Road (AW)” in Alan Wake 2. The new music was born from the artist’s intensely symbiotic collaboration with Sam Lake, who is the Alan Wake series’Creative Director.