Poe Quietly Released New Music For First Time In Over A Decade On Alan Wake 2 Original Game Soundtrack In 2023

Hunter Graham October 17th, 2024

After more than a decade of silence, singer-songwriter Poe has quietly made her return to music with a haunting new contribution to the Alan Wake 2 Original Game Soundtrack. The enigmatic artist, best known for her critically acclaimed albums Hello (1995) and Haunted (2000), has not released new music in over 20 years due to legal battles that has kept her from producing material. However, in a surprise collaboration with game creator Sam Lake, Poe has resurfaced with the track “This Road (AW)”—an eerie, cinematic composition that serves as a central piece in the psychological horror game’s narrative.

Alan Wake 2, which was released in October 2023 to widespread acclaim, marked the return of the beloved franchise and introduced a deeper creative partnership between Poe and Lake. Lake discovered the enigmatic artist on YouTube and felt it perfectly fit the game’s themes of surreal nightmares and psychological horror. Poe shared her experience working on the soundtrack, noting the creative freedom and synergy she found with Lake:

“I’ve always experienced songs as places. There is a stillness inside songs that you can walk through and live in. Collaborating with Sam brought the world inside ‘This Road’ to life.”