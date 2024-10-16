Deryck Whibley Of Sum 41 Responds To Manager Accusing Him Of Lying About Alleged Sexual Abuse In Memoir

Home News Sydney Cook October 16th, 2024 - 1:32 PM

Deryck Whibley, frontman of Canadian rock band Sum 41, has challenged former manager Greig Nori, who had previously denied that the singer’s claims of allegedly being subjected to verbal and sexual abuse were true.

The singer revealed the shocking details in his recently published memoir titled Walking Disaster. The memoir discusses the sexual relationship between Whibley and Nori, which had allegedly escalated to verbal abuse after the sexual component of their relationship was over.

Nori tells the Toronto Star, “The accusation that I initiated the relationship is false. I did not initiate it. Whibley initiated it, aggressively. When the relationship began Whibley was an adult, as was I. The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship is false. The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship by accusing him of homophobia is false. Ultimately the relationship simply faded out. Consensually. Our business relationship continued.”

In a video posted to Sum 41’s official X account on October 15 Whibley responds to Nori’s denial by saying, “I take no pleasure in coming out with the truth that came out between me and my ex-manager, but it was something that I couldn’t keep in anymore and I had to let it out.”

Whibley then pivots to confronting Nori’s claims directly, “It’s come to my attention that Greig Nori has now called me a liar. I tell you right now I stand behind every word that’s in my book, 100 percent.”

He continues, “I’m not a liar and I’m going to speak to you directly, Greig Nori, If you think I’m a liar, there’s only one way to settle this … under oath … in front of a judge, in front of a jury, any time you want. I’m ready whenever you are.”

Watch Whibley’s response to Nori’s claims down below.