K. Flay Shares Dreamy New Single “Nothing Can Kill Us”

The alternative rock artist K. Flay has released her newest single, “Nothing Can Kill Us,” off of her upcoming Outside Voices EP which is set to drop on November 19.

Flay’s newest track contains a tasteful acoustic guitar pairing well with the hectic frenzy of percussive elements and electric guitar riffs that abruptly pop in and out of the composition. Her dreamy vocals pierce through the instrumental as K. Flay reflects on the power of lingering memories that never cease to follow.

“’Nothing Can Kill Us’ is about losing someone. It’s about reflecting back on a relationship and the feeling of invincibility you have while you’re in it — this will last forever!!!,” said K.Flay in a statement about the track’s inspirations. “But also embracing the immortality of your memories, and of someone’s impact on you. A relationship might end or change, and it might hurt a lot, but nothing can destroy what it meant. Nothing can ever kill that.”

K. Flay released her Inside Voices EP in June of this year. Prior to the release of her previous EP, she released her single with Travis Barker titled “Dating My Dad.” After K. Flay’s Outside Voices EP drops this November, she will be going on her Inside Voices/Outside Voices tour early next year.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi