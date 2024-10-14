Mark Barney Greenway Misses Napalm Death’s Show In Monterrey After Falling Ill

Home News Juliet Paiz October 14th, 2024 - 12:25 AM

Photo credit: Brett Padelford

According to Blabber Mouth, Napalm Death’s, Mark Barney Greenway missed the band’s concert at the Mexico Metal Fest VIII in Monterrey due to illness. The band ended up performing without their iconic vocalist, leaving many fans concerned and surprised. The rest of the members stepped forward to ensure the show would go on despite the setback. Fans wish Greenway a quick recovery but they couldn’t hide their sadness at the abrupt news.

The 2023 mini-album Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes featured tracks like “Narcissus” which showed the bands legacy of aggression. Fans were excited to hear Greenway’s aggressive vocals but became disheartened when he did not appear. Luckily, the fan base of Napalm Death is entirely understanding. Despite the challenge the rest of the band members displayed their determination. Greenway stated in his apology, “I feel really embarrassed and frustrated for having to miss any gig, so sorry once again.” Napalm Death’s loyal fans filled the comment section by wishing a speedy recovery and being immensely caring.