Napalm Death Announces New Mini-Album Resentment Is Always Seismic- A Final Throw Of Throes For February 2022 Release, Shares Opening Track “Narcissus”

UK grindcore band Napalm Death announced a new mini-album Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes to be released in February 2022. Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes is a partner recording to Napalm Death’s latest, much acclaimed Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism album from 2020. The group recently shared the opening track from their new project, “Narcissus.”

“Narcissus” is a furious opening track for their mini-album. Napalm Death frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway said about the song, “‘Narcissus’ just seemed to fit the bill as one of those rampaging tracks that we always seem to gravitate towards as an album opener. The low-slung concrete mixer bassline at the start really ushers it in nicely. It was written at a time when the ‘alt-right’ was parading itself around, so lyrically I like to think it exposes the vanity and personality cult of that whole thing.”

Greenway added, “You can certainly consider “Resentment Is Always…” as an extension of – or partner recording to – the “Throes…” album. We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out – in the spirit of the old days – and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the “Throes…” bonus tracks to do that. Hopefully this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering “People Pie” by Slab! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically. In the end, resentment is certainly seismic – it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall.”

This past month Napalm Death released a series of music videos for tracks from their album ,Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, including their song “Contagion.”

Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes Tracklist:

1. Narcissus

2. Resentment Always Simmers

3. By Proxy

4. People Pie (Slab! Cover version)

5. Man Bites Dogged

6. Slaver Through a Repeat Performance

7. Don’t Need It (Bad Brains cover version)

8. Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)